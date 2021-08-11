Jackson man wins $55K on Mississippi Match 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), Zachary S. of Jackson claimed his $55,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot prize from the July 29 drawing on Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery headquarters.

MLC said Zachary purchased the winning ticket from Sandy’s Marathon at 1780 S. Gallatin Street in Jackson, selecting the quick pick option for his numbers.

Zachary said he buys three Mississippi Match 5 tickets a week and told lottery officials he occasionally forgets to check them. When he went to his truck to grab his tickets a few days ago, he couldn’t believe his eyes once he checked his numbers.