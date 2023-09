JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman have been arrested for child neglect in Jackson.

Captain Abraham Thompson said John Richardson, 26, and Daejanay Whitney, 21, were both charged with felony child neglect.

They were both arrested on Sunday, September 17 in the 2800 block of Teresa Drive.

John Richardson (Courtesy: JPD)

Daejanay Whitney (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone with any additional information about this crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355- (TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.