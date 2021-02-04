Jackson mayor addresses curfew order for youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba discussed his recent Proclamation of Civil Emergency in the city and the curfew order for Jackson youth during a news conference on Thursday.

The curfew starts at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 4. Any minor caught on the streets between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. without supervision will be violation of the mayor’s order.

Lumumba said he issued the order in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in crimes amongst juveniles. The last week in January saw six minors caught up in the gun violence, including a 14-year-old who was killed.

There are exceptions to the curfew, including minors who are traveling with a parent or a legal guardian. Anyone who is out for work related reasons must show proof or get a form from their employer.

In the past, the city has issued similar orders, promising results of catching criminals. Lumumba said multiple agencies will be involved in the enforcement.

“In accord with the Mississippi Youth Court Statues under the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Acts, so the normal manner juvenile delinquency is adjudicated and the proper authorities and court system deal with delinquency of minors will have jurisdiction over any violations,” explained the mayor.

Lumumba added he’s been in contact with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors to add available Hinds County deputies to assist with watching for violators.