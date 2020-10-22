Jackson mayor addresses policing and the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference to discussing policing and the community.
There have been more than 100 homicides in Jackson this year.
The news conference will start at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, at Jackson City Hall.
Click here to watch the news conference.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump releases full CBS ’60 Minutes’ interview ahead of air date
- Mexico, U.S. reach last-minute deal on water debt payment
- City of Jackson to host Spooktacular Treat Bag drive-thru
- Here’s the story behind that viral video of Joe Biden hugging a Parkland shooting victim’s child
- Suspect arrested, charged in shooting at UMMC