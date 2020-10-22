Jackson mayor addresses policing and the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference to discussing policing and the community.

There have been more than 100 homicides in Jackson this year.

The news conference will start at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, at Jackson City Hall.

