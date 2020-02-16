Jackson Mayor advises residents to take precaution as water levels increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba provides updates on how residents can take precaution as overnight flooding continues in impacted areas.

Throughout the day, neighbors in Jackson have been rescued from their homes due to the flooding from the Pearl River.

On North Canton Club Circle, neighbors banded together to get people out. Hinds County Supervisor David Archie was leading the charge for the rescues, making sure to save anyone who needed help.

As the Pearl River reaches 38 feet, Jackson and other surrounding cities have already issued road closures in an effort to ensure the safety of drivers traveling on the highways.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to give you full coverage on the historic flooding in the metro area.