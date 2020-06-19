Jackson mayor amends JPD’s Use of Force Policy; Bans chokeholds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued an executive order to amend the Jackson Police Department’s Use of Force Policy.

According to the mayor, there is an urgent need to address issues of police violence and institutional racism. The decision to amend the policy comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The amended use of force policies and procedures are as follows:

Require sworn officers with the Jackson Police Department to de-escalate situations, where possible, by communicating with subjects, maintaining distance, and otherwise eliminating the need to use force

Ban the use of chokeholds, strangleholds, hogtying, knee on neck, or any other use of force that limits a person’s ability to breathe, preventing the unnecessary death or serious injury of community members

Require officers to intervene and stop excessive force used by other officers and report these incidents immediately to a supervisor

Restrict officers from shooting at a moving vehicles

Develop a Use of Force Continuum that limits the types of force that can be used to respond to specific types of resistance

Require officers to exhaust all other reasonable means before resorting to deadly force

Require officers to give verbal warnings before shooting at a person unless there are extenuating circumstances where giving a verbal warning is impossible

Require comprehensive reporting where officers have to report each time they use force or threaten to use force

