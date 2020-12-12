Jackson Mayor calls federal lawsuit against him ‘laughable’ in response to allegations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Mayor is firing back after being hit with a lawsuit from nearly two dozen current and former JPD officers. On Thursday you heard from their attorney Abby Robinson accusing the City of Jackson, Police Chief James Davis, and the Mayor of racial and sex discrimination. Along with other allegations from mismanaging funds to poor working conditions.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba began explaining he doesn’t have anything to do with ground-level management of the police department policies and is calling this lawsuit laughable with the plaintiffs’ attorney simply out to get revenge.

Filed to the Southern District of Mississippi Northern Division, 21 current and former police officers are accusing city and JPD leadership of serious allegations but the mayor sees this fueled by personal feelings.

“What Attorney Abby Robinson fails to mention is that her husband was the Assistant Chief throughout all of this,” Mayor Lumumba stated. “And in fact, the documents she demonstrates have his name written all through it.”

Attorney Robinson fired back in a statement that her husband retired from JPD a year ago and has no ties to the firm or this case. Her suit goes on to accuse the mayor of allocating a quarter-million dollars and $200,000 more to have four bodyguards and an SUV motorcade.

“I have one person who is a bodyguard of mine and there are people who are assigned within various roles of the police department that may be with me on any given basis,” Mayor Lumumba continued. “I have no say-so over their salaries in fact they have maintained the same salaries that they had when they came into office.”

Poor working conditions were illustrated by plaintiffs accusing the department of forcing female detectives to work as security guards for the city impound lot with no bathrooms. Or make officers use expired bulletproof vests on duty. Conditions they say were brought to the mayor.

“There’s a constant effort to bring in resources to get bulletproof vests and more equipment to the officers and we’ve done that,” Mayor Lumumba argued. “So, I really can’t speak to specific circumstances whatever the plaintiff is speaking to. I’m not going to go into those details.”

As for the racial profiling and deducting payment accusations against Chief James Davis, JPD referred us to the city attorney’s office who responded with this “counsel’s statement is more than 30 pages of inflamed rhetoric and baseless accusations. The lawsuit amounts to a laundry list of legal terms cobbled together, accusing multiple individuals of various unrelated imagined grievances.”

The City of Jackson will be represented by Attorney Tim Howard who the mayor’s confidence will have this case dismissed quickly. For more of the plaintiffs’, arguments click the files below.