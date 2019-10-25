Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba draws up future plans in State of the City Address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After two years in office, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba spoke to the public in the annual state of the city address this time outdoors on Capitol Street.

It happened at the intersection of Congress and Capitol Street because Mayor Lumumba wanted to emphasize economic growth and nightlife presence downtown going into how he wants Jackson to keep moving forward.

“While we are proud of the accomplishments that we have made this far, we are not satisfied,” Mayor Lumumba announced in his opening statements.

Halfway through his term Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba greeted a cheerful crowd highlighting progress Jackson has seen while drawing up new plans.

“It’s always really important to discuss the progress that the city has made but he’s also touched on issues,” Anthony Scarbarough told us. “That are people have had concerns with so he didn’t shy away from things people have been concerned about.”

One of the first was Jackson’s ongoing lawsuit against the company Siemens who the city blames for poor installments of water meters charging over 20,000 households thousands in water bills.

“We were sold a set of magic beans,” Mayor Lumumba said referencing the story Jack and the Beanstock. “Siemens is the largest of the magic bean dealers. But this administration will no longer fall prey to the magic bean dealers of the world.”

Also touching on gun violence and crime with Jackson totaling 68 homicides as of the night of his address calling for communities to assist the police.

“We have begun to develop a credible messenger and violence interrupt program,” Mayor Lumumba continued. “To halt acts of violence before they occur. Most violent crime in this city is the result of an interpersonal relationship gone Awry. It is no longer acceptable to merely respond.”

Looking to infrastructure the Mayor emphasized through the 1% sales tax the city has totaled $40 million in funding to fix roads and pledges to continue this progress.

“We managed to pave more roads than any administration in the last two decades,” Mayor Lumumba stated. “And filled more than 21,000 potholes.”

“I think they have a vision and a plan,” Michael Booker said. “And I think they’re working to get those things done.”

The Mayor also praised the city of Jackson installing a new website to give people better ways to communicate and stay in touch with the government. For the full version of the address visit our website WJTV.com.





