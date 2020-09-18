Jackson mayor concerned about State Fair amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is allowing more access to public places with safety measures in place, including the upcoming Mississippi State Fair. However, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is concerned about the COVID-19 risk that the State Fair could bring in October.

“As we deal with this very large issue, as we have heard the governor express concern over events like what happened at Jackson State and called it a super spreader event, that we have to also have similar concerns when it comes to large gatherings and much larger-scaled events like the fair,” he stated.

Mayor Lumumba said he will require attendees to wear face masks and limit gathering size.

LATEST STORIES: