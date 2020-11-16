Jackson mayor discusses building permit process, city’s credit rating

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the city’s building permit process can now be done online. He said the goal was to make it more accessible for everyone.
Neighbors can fill out their permits online and track the statue of their applications. Notes will also be available from an inspector.
The mayor also announced Moody’s Credit Rating Institution upgraded the city’s credit rating outlook to “stable.”
