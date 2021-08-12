Jackson mayor discusses COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba signed a COVID-19 executive order that requires city employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The new COVID Executive Order requires all city employees to receive their first vaccine shot by August 31, and they must be able to provide proof. Within 30 days, they are required to receive their second dose if they acquire a two-dose vaccine.

If city employees decline to provide proof of vaccination, then they must provide proof of a negative test every week to their supervisors at their own cost and will continue to wear a face-covering at all times when at the workplace and/or during working hours.

“With the escalating COVID numbers in our city, with the challenges of transmissibility of the virus within city departments, we felt alongside the COVID task force that this was an improvement and necessary move for the city to make,” the mayor explained.

The mayor said there are exceptions to this executive order for health and religious purposes which will be taken care of on a case by case basis.

The order will take effect beginning on Monday, August 16.