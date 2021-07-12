Jackson mayor discusses new water bill assistance program, COVID updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba hosted a news conference on Monday, July 12 to discuss several city issues and initiatives.

The mayor said city leaders are looking at how some federal money could help with the crime crisis. He said there are several programs they’re discussing to get to the root of crime and why it happens.

The money cannot be used to increase officers’ salaries because it’s one time money, but leaders plan to partner with Hinds County on a program.

“One payment we’re looking to provide is to join in with Hinds County for a Returning Citizens program to make certain that we are setting the stage for individuals who are returning into society who have had engagement of some sort with crime,” said Lumumba.

The mayor said leaders are looking at other ways to support public safety officials and also called in temporary staff to help with shortages.