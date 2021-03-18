Jackson mayor discusses next steps in solving water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors went a month without clean water in their homes and businesses after February’s winter storms. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he knows that without the adequate funding, it’s only a matter of time before the aging system fails again.

Right now, the mayor is advocating at the state and federal level for financial support to fix the water system.

“We working day in and day out to see what we can try and do in order to fix this system, and that requires resources. We can’t wish that a way. When we look at this storm, I tell people that it was less about us being prepared and more about us not being equipped to deal with the issue,” he stated.

Businesses all across Jackson also took a major hit by closing during the storm and not having clean water once they reopened.

A virtual town hall will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. hosted by local restaurant owner Jeff Good. Leaders will talk about the issues they still face with the city’s water and sewer system.