Jackson mayor discusses partnership with Salvation Army

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference on Monday. He discussed his latest executive order that grants city workers up to six hours of paid administrative leave so they can vote.

Mayor Lumumba also discussed a new partnership with the Salvation Army to provide rental assistance to neighbors facing COVID-19 related challenges.

