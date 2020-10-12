Jackson mayor discusses partnership with Salvation Army

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference on Monday. He discussed his latest executive order that grants city workers up to six hours of paid administrative leave so they can vote.
Mayor Lumumba also discussed a new partnership with the Salvation Army to provide rental assistance to neighbors facing COVID-19 related challenges.
