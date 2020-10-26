Jackson mayor discusses Southwest Airlines returning to airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During his weekly news conference on Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba discussed Southwest Airlines’ intent to return to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

Southwest is expected to return to the airport in 2021. It’s the largest domestic carrier with an impressive international route network, as well, and previously served JAN from 1997 until 2014.

“Four years ago, the issue of Southwest leaving was a major issue amongst residents,” said Lumumba. “As I have traveled out of the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport for various events and necessary conferences, I’m constantly reminded of the desire to have a low-cost carrier.”

Airport officials said destinations, routes, schedules and pricing information should be available in the coming weeks.

“We’re happy to be able to announce that Southwest Airlines has confirmed its intention to serve the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport with dedicated, scheduled air service to a variety of destinations,” said Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer Paul Brown.

LATEST STORIES: