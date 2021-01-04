Jackson mayor discusses transportation in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a news conference on Monday, January 4. The mayor will discuss new hybrid-electric buses for the city and the launch of a new JTRAN transit study.

The news conference starts at 1:00 p.m. Mayor Lumumba will be joined by Jordan Hillman, director of planning for the City of Jackson, and Christine Welch, deputy director of the Office of Transportation for the City of Jackson.

