Jackson mayor expects big economic boost from SWAC Championship game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will speak at the SWAC Championship in the city on Saturday. He said the event will bring a big boost to Jackson’s economy.

Alabama A&M and Arkansas Pine Bluff will go head to head in the championship game.

Mayor Lumumba said the event shows that signs are pointing up when it comes to tourism after the city took a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said both teams will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, and Veterans Memorial Stadium will be at 50 percent capacity.

According to the mayor, the event will help put the city back on the map for its 52-week strategy of tourism.

“As we know, that it is typically the team with the best record. We are looking to do this back to back right? We’re looking for Jackson state to be the host next year,” he said.

The mayor added Jackson was chosen as the neutral site while trying to accommodate due to the coronavirus. The game is estimate to bring in more than $7 million to the city.