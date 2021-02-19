Jackson mayor extends civil emergency, youth curfew

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba extended the proclamation of civil emergency initially declared on February 12 for the entire City of Jackson in response to the continued impacts of winter weather across the city.

The state of the emergency will be reviewed every seven days until such local emergency is no longer in effect and proclaimed terminated by the mayor.

The mayor also further extended his curfew order for minors under the age of 18 that has been in effect since February in response to an uptick in violent crime.

The order states that it shall be unlawful for any minor under the age of eighteen (18) years, unmarried and not emancipated by removal of minority disability by order of the court, to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public place within the city during the time frame from 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., commencing on Friday, February 19, 2021 for a period of five days.

Several valid exceptions to the curfew include but are not limited to being accompanied by a parent or guardian, employment or medical emergency.