Jackson mayor extends curfew order for youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Thursday he further extended the curfew order for minors under the age of 18 in the city. The order has been in effect since February 3 in response to an uptick in violent crime.

According to the order, it’s unlawful for any minor under the age of 18 years, unmarried and not emancipated by removal of minority disability by order of the court, to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public place within the city during the time frame from 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., commencing on Thursday, February 25, 2021 for a period of five days.

Several valid exceptions to the curfew are listed within the order, including but not limited to being accompanied by a parent or guardian, employment or medical emergency.