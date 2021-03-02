Jackson mayor extends curfew order for youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba extended the curfew order for minors under the age of 18.

The order states it’s unlawful for any minor under the age of 18, unmarried and not emancipated by removal of minority disability by order of the court, to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public place within the city during the time frame from 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

The order goes into effect on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and will be in place for five days.

Several exceptions to the curfew include being accompanied by a parent or guardian, employment or medical emergency.