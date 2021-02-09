Jackson mayor extends curfew order for youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba extended the Proclamation of Civil Emergency and Mayoral Curfew Order for minors under the age of eighteen (18) years. The curfew was extended due to the recent uptick in violent within the city.

When issuing the initial proclamation and order, Mayor Lumumba stated, “I am concerned for our City and I am worried for the safety of all of our residents. I am especially concerned for our young people at this moment when social conditions have left many vulnerable and without the usual social supports and structures in which they thrive. Keeping our youth off the streets during these late hours is intended to keep them out of harm’s way. It is for their protection. We must make all efforts for the health and welfare of our City.”

The Proclamation of Civil Emergency is effective immediately and shall remain in effect through Wednesday, February 17, 2021, or until rescinded or superseded by another applicable Proclamation.

The Curfew Order states that it shall be unlawful for any minor under the age of eighteen (18) years, unmarried and not emancipated by removal of minority disability by order of the court, to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public place within the city during the time frame from 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., commencing on Monday, February 9, 2021 for a period of five days.

Several valid exceptions to the curfew are listed within the Order, including but not limited to being accompanied by a parent or guardian, employment or medical emergency.