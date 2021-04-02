Jackson mayor extends curfew order for youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba extended the city’s curfew order for minors under the age of 18.

According to the order, it’s unlawful for any minor, unmarried and not emancipated, to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public place within the city during the time frame from 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., commencing on Sunday, April 4, 2021 for a period of five days.

Exceptions to the order include being accompanied by a parent or guardian, employment or medical emergency.