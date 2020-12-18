Jackson mayor extends executive order closing city hall & non-essential offices to the public

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the continued and increased infectious spread of Covid-19 in the City of Jackson, as well as the corresponding rise in hospitalizations and death rate, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has signed an executive order Friday extending the closure of city hall and non-essential city offices to the public through the holiday season.

The order will go into effect beginning Saturday, December 19.

City-owned or leased non-essential facilities will also remain closed. Non-essential city employees will continue to work remotely and all non-essential city-sponsored travel will again be prohibited.

TSA, passport and open records customers will still be permitted to enter city hall and the Department of the Municipal Clerk will still be open to receive legal documents.

“The situation in Jackson has not gotten better. Infection rates have continued to rise since Thanksgiving and show little sign of decreasing as we head into the Christmas Holiday and New Year,” said Mayor Lumumba. “Covid-19 is impacting every neighborhood in the city. I ask Jacksonians to take this virus and the warnings from our health experts seriously. Please take every precaution to keep your neighbors, friends and loved ones healthy and safe.”

The order will remain in effect until Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

LATEST STORIES: