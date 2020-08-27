Jackson mayor extends Stay Safe executive order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued the sixth Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order. The executive order will go into effect Thursday, August 27.

Revisions to the order are as follows:

· It reinstates the Second Amended Stay Safe Jackson Order (bars reopened, limiting the number of customers to no more than 50% of seating capacity, minimum six feet spacing of tables, no early closures of restaurants/bars)

· Bar top areas are closed to prevent people from standing in close proximity and to ensure social distancing. This does not prohibit serving alcohol at tables with proper distancing.

· Allows for Temporary Citywide Leisure and Recreation Districts (This ordinance is posted here) which creates a special city permit process for tables, chairs, and tents to be setup in outdoor spaces that do not violate requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Fire Marshall.

· Expand the limits on gatherings from 10/20 to “20/50” including parks. The 20/50 rule limits inside gatherings to no more than 20 people with appropriate social distancing and no more than 50 people at outside gatherings with appropriate social distancing.

Restaurants, bars, and retail establishments affected by government-imposed and Coronavirus-related capacity limitations may contact the City’s Constituent Services Office at 601-960-1084 to request a temporary permit to create or expand an outdoor area for customers to consume food and alcohol and to expand business operations. Business owners must submit to the City, among other information, a safety plan, sanitation plan, operations plan, and diagram of the proposed temporary area.

To read the Sixth Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order and the Temporary Leisure and Recreation District ordinance, visit here.

