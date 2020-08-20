Jackson mayor extends Stay Safe executive order

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba extended the Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order to Wednesday, August 26.

The amended Executive Order continues the “10/20” restrictions on gatherings including those in parks. The 10/20 rule limits inside gatherings to no more than 10 people with appropriate social distancing and no more than 20 people with appropriate social distancing at outside gatherings.

“Thanks to our vigilance, we are making progress but there’s still more to do,” said Lumumba. “These precautions are even more critical as students return to campus.”

The order will be reviewed after the five-day period to determine the need for a new Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order.

The Fifth Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order is available to read here.

