Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Jackson mayor gives update on preparations for Hurricane Delta

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Chokwe A. Lumumba’s Facebook page

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Lumumba will hold a press conference to provide an update on Hurricane Delta preparedness plans and how residents should prepare the storm.

Watch live here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories