JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is answering questions from the public at a town hall meeting about waste removal in Jackson.

Some neighbors have gone without garbage collection. The mayor called it a brief hiccup stating the city had not established routes for garbage pick up.

This is the mayor’s first public forum since the dispute has been taken to court.

Judge Dickinson stated he would stand by his April 1 ruling and will not address any further questions about the mayor’s veto powers.