Jackson mayor issues Civil Emergency proclamation ahead of winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued a proclamation declaring a civil emergency for the entire City of Jackson in anticipation of inclement weather over the weekend and into next week. The City and Department of Public Works will continue to monitor the weather over the weekend, and send updates as available.

Roads & Bridges:

The Department of Public Works will be closing five bridge structures starting late Sunday around 6 p.m. to deter motorists from driving over elevated bridge overpasses that could accumulate heavy ice. The City plans to put sand out on bridge structures starting at noon Sunday. The expectation of deteriorating weather conditions on Monday will limit the ability to treat bridge structures safely.

The City encourages all residents to shop on Saturday and Sunday, and stay at home on Monday. The City also advises motorists to limit travel on Tuesday morning due to possible icy road conditions.

Bridge Structures Closed to Traffic beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, February 14:

Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Pearl Street

Bailey Avenue Extension

Fortification Street

Mayes Street

Water:

Residents should also expect disruptions in the water distribution system due to water main breaks. The City encourages residents to conserve water during this time and please call 311 if they are experiencing low water pressure or no water at their residence or business. Residents should also call 311 to report any visible water main breaks in the distribution system. On Monday, residents can call 601-960-1875 to report low water pressure. (311 and City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.)

Shelter:

The City of Jackson will open a cold weather shelter beginning Friday, February 12, 2021 – Friday, February 19, 2021 at Champions Gym located at 1355 Hattiesburg St., please contact the Opportunity Center at 601-940-3540 to reserve a bed.