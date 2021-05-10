Jackson mayor lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions, face masks still required

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba signed a new Stay Safe Executive Order, which lifts some of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on businesses.

“We know that success at controlling the spread of this virus depends upon all of us adhering to recommended social distancing and mask wearing guidelines,” said Lumumba. “We also recognize the economic impact that this pandemic and the resulting restrictions have had on our business community and our city. This order aims to help Jackson businesses prosper through this challenge by opening more public spaces and lifting capacity restrictions while maintaining some necessary precautions.”

Provisions of the new order include, but are not limited to:

Wearing a face covering in public places and when working . Any individual who is over age two and able to medically and physically tolerate a face covering (a mask or cloth face covering) shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in a public place or at work (essential and non-essential) and unable to maintain a six-foot social distance. Face coverings are required in public outdoor spaces and public indoor spaces such as stores. This requirement shall not apply in places or situations where industry standards prescribe against the wearing of a face covering.

Capacity Restrictions and Business Hours. All restrictions previously implemented through any Mayoral Executive Order related to COVID-19 are hereby lifted in their entirety.

Temporary Citywide Leisure and Recreation District. Business entities within the City of Jackson that hold on premises retail alcoholic beverage permits issued by the Department of Revenue may take advantage of the ordinance establishing a temporary citywide leisure and recreation district within the corporate boundaries of the City of Jackson for the carry out/drive-through/curbside pick-up of alcoholic beverages.

Expanded Business Services. Restaurants, bars, and retail establishments affected by government-imposed and Coronavirus-related capacity limitations may contact the City's Constituent Services Office at 601-960-1084 to request a temporary permit to create or expand an outdoor area for customers to consume food and alcohol and to expand business operations to public parking lots, sidewalks, and streets closed to the public access, and other areas within the proximity of the business.

Business owners must submit to the city, among other documents and information, a safety plan; sanitation plan; operations plan; and diagram of the proposed temporary area. Use of sidewalk and streets must still meet all American with Disabilities Act and Fire Marshal requirements. There shall be no fee imposed for the temporary permit.