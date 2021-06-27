Jackson Mayor Lumumba announces inauguration events

Courtesy: Chokwe A. Lumumba’s Facebook page

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -The inauguration ceremony of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will be held at the Jackson Convention Center on Thursday, July 1.

The event will kick off with a prayer service with light breakfast beginning at 8:00 a.m. followed by the swearing-in ceremony for Mayor Lumumba and members of the Jackson City Council.

The Jackson Neighborhood Ball will be outdoor celebrations in each of the seven wards starting at 4:00 p.m. with free food, entertainment, giveaways, and activities.  To mark the end of the day, a fireworks display and live performance of “City with Soul”  will take place at the Jackson Convention Center at 9:00 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.  Masks and social distancing will be observed.

