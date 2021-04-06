Jackson Mayor Lumumba faces challengers in municipal primary election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Jackson Mayor Chowke A. Lumumba is being challenged by two other Democratic candidates in the municipal primary election.

His supporters said Lumumba’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the water crisis is why they feel he has shown himself qualified for the job. The mayor said he’s ready to continue the work he has already been doing.

The Democratic candidates include Lumumba, Ken Wilson and Patty Patterson. The Republican candidates are Ponto Downing and Jason Wells, while Shafeqah Lodree, Charlotte Reeves and Les Tannehill are running as Independents.