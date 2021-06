ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released a preliminary report about the significant flash flooding event that started on June 8, 2021. Leaders said 121 homes, 11 businesses and 136 public roads and buildings have been damaged or affected by the flooding.

Farmers who have suffered losses can report through the county Farm Service Agency. Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA's self-reporting tool.