Jackson mayor on possible interlocal agreement with Hinds County to stop crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said there are several issues regarding an interlocal agreement with Hinds County to stop crime in the city. The City Council voted on the issue just before the beginning of April 2021.

The agreement would place Hinds County deputies in Jackson to assist in handling crime. This would cost the city $500,000. The amount and issue remain up in the air.

“I have been clear that if first and foremost in terms of whether that revenue is available, I think it would be a better investment in paying towards our own police force and own public safety initiatives than give it elsewhere where there is already a responsibility to serve the City of Jackson,” said Lumumba.

During a town hall on Thursday, Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance said he believed the deal had been approved. However, the mayor said there’s very little to go on at this time concerning the agreement.