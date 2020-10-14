JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared October will be recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the city.
He made the announcement Wednesday morning at Thalia Mara Hall.
Lumumba said the proclamation is to encourage businesses, neighbors and local organizations to join and create activities that will increase awareness about domestic violence and breast cancer, while also that shining light on survivors.
LATEST STORIES:
- Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill set for Thursday
- ‘Unheard of’: Wild owl rides shotgun as helicopter pilot fights California fire
- St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty
- Jackson mayor proclaims October as Domestic Violence, Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination