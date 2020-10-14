Jackson mayor proclaims October as Domestic Violence, Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared October will be recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the city.

He made the announcement Wednesday morning at Thalia Mara Hall.

Lumumba said the proclamation is to encourage businesses, neighbors and local organizations to join and create activities that will increase awareness about domestic violence and breast cancer, while also that shining light on survivors.

