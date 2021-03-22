Jackson mayor provides update on Capitol Street improvements, Parks & Rec re-openings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced a new project will take place on Capitol Street. The project will address blight along the road. The mayor said crews will demolish about 100 homes in the area over the next few months.

According to Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams, the $6 million project will include improvements to the street, the water system and the sewer system. The improvements will be made from I-20 to Prentiss Street. Williams said the city is also looking at a second phase for the project, which would include improvements from Prentiss Street to Capitol Street.

Mayor Lumumba said the project will also improve the Jackson Zoo.

Parks & Recreation Director Ison Harris, Jr., announced all of the city’s parks on Thursday, March 18. Attendees must follow COVID-19 restrictions while at the parks.

The Jackson Zoo is currently open on a limited schedule, which is on Saturdays and Sundays. Harris said they plan to expand the zoo’s hours in coming weeks.