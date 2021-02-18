Jackson mayor provides update on cold weather issues in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference to address cold weather issues across the city.

On Wednesday, leaders provided an update on the low water pressure issues in Jackson. They said they’re aware neighbors are experiencing low or no water pressure at this time, and crews are working to get it restored.

The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division is still under a city-wide precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for all surface water connections. This notice does not include well water connections.

The news conference starts at 11:00 a.m. at the Real Time Command Center in Jackson.