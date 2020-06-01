Jackson mayor releases statement after possible hate speech from JFD employee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba released a statement after possible hate speech from a Jackson Fire Department employee.

It has been brought to my attention that a city employee currently working in the Jackson Fire Department may have engaged in hate speech. We are in the process of investigating what appears to be a set of deeply disturbing social media posts. We hope to complete this investigation within a few days.



In these times, when so many of us are feeling a sense of grief, vulnerability, and even rage around the senseless violence being perpetrated by police, it is even more important – in fact it is critical – that our city employees, especially those sworn to protect our residents from harm – conduct themselves in a manner that earns the public’s trust. These postings not only appear to be in violation of city social media policy, they also serve to undermine public trust.



My thanks to those who brought this to our attention. I assure you that we do not tolerate hate speech in this Administration. We are committed to human rights and dignity for all people, which is why we are acting swiftly to address the issue.

Chokwe A. Lumumba, Mayor of Jackson