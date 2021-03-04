Jackson mayor requests emergency funding from Mississippi governor amid water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba sent a letter to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves requesting emergency funding from the state and federal government following continued issues with the City of Jackson’s water distribution system.

The request for monetary assistance comes after a 19 day water crisis has severely impacted Jackson neighbors, restaurants and businesses.

On Thursday, Gov. Reeves announced Mississippi met the threshold for federal financial assistance from February’s winter storms. He said Jackson could be added to the list soon, along with Hinds County.

Mayor Lumumba said although he is appreciative of the assistance provided by the Mississippi National Guard, there is a dire need for immediate repairs.

He is seeking approximately $47 million, which is needed in order to “make capital improvements necessary for the efficient operation of Jackson’s water treatment plants and distribution network.”

Mayor Lumumba’s letter is as follows:

To see the full list of repair costs, click here.