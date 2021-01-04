Jackson mayor responds to teens drag racing over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba addressed the viral video of teens who blocked I-55 on Friday. He said the incident was unacceptable, and police are working to hold everyone accountable.

Police said teens blocked the highway for about an hour until officers arrived. According to the mayor, police officers did not chase after them due to the city’s policy on police chases.

“We’re going to make sure that there is a level of accountability for what has already taken place also the police department has increased their coverage of the highway,” Lumumba said.

The people in the video will face charges of reckless driving, disorderly conduct, drag racing and obstructing the highway.

