Jackson mayor says he has confidence in police chief

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson works on solutions to combat crime in the city, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said one of the necessary steps is to make sure that the police department has what they need.

The mayor said he has confidence in Chief James Davis. He stated they’re working together to make sure that the department advances together.

“We’ve armed our officers with more tools. Just recently, they are getting computers within their cars so that they cut down on response time to get from one call to another. We’ve brought in technology that we’ve never had in the City of Jackson. I’m happy to hear that the police department is working to present promotional exams to people who’ve been on the police department for the first time in a long time,” said Lumumba.

The mayor said the department is also working on community engagement and programs to help combat crime.