Jackson mayor signs order granting city employees administrative leave to vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a new Executive Order granting all City employees up to six hours paid administrative ‘voting leave.’ The leave policy allows
city workers time to vote in this November’s election without having to worry about losing pay
while they do.
“We believe in doing all that we can to remove any obstacles for employees seeking to exercise
their right to vote,” said Mayor Lumumba. “Given the state’s limitations on voting by mail and
other safer ways to cast our ballots, we have to prepare for extended wait times and other
precautions in the wake of the pandemic. We did not want employees to be penalized for
fulfilling their civic duty. This policy ensures that people are paid for their time as we navigate
this new ‘normal.’”
Jackson joins a growing number of cities that have expanded their voting leave policies as they
work to address coronavirus impacts on elections.
Click here, to read the Executive Order.
