Jackson mayor taking heat over price increase in new garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and his team spoke with members of the community regarding the status of the garbage collection contract on Thursday night.

After receiving lots of backlash from the people of Jackson for the price increase for garbage collection, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba in a town hall told the people that the price will increase even more.

In Jackson, Solid Waste rates haven’t been raised for customers since 2008.

So everybody’s bill is about $20.80 per month for solid waste, and what we’re looking at is an increase to $35 a month for solid waste,” said City of Jackson’s attorney Catoria Martin.

Catoria Martin, the attorney for the city of jackson says that not increasing the rate all this time has caused the city of Jackson to be in a situation where we have a lot of short falls and so it’s bankrupting the city to provide this service.

“We want you to be aware of the certain measures that we have put in place an order to ensure the most objective process that we can possibly submit,” said Mayor Lumumba.

The City of Jackson opened the RFP process, also known as a request for proposals, to consider bids from companies interested in waste collection in Jackson.

Right now the city is currently in a contract with Waste Management.

Also, Jackson hasn’t increased it’s water sewer rate since 2013 and now the city is negotiating a 20 percent rate increase.

“With this increase, I’d like to know will the city treat this end of the city equal.”

“There will never be any bias towards one area versus another. Because we want when you ride down the sidewalk it looks just like the sidewalk and project we just completed on state street,” said Mayor Lumumba.

And the current contract with waste management will end at the beginning of April in 2022.