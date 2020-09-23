Jackson mayor to announce paving work on Ellis Ave. corridor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mayor of Jackson Chokwe Lumumba and city engineer Dr. Charles Williams are set to announce paving work plans on Ellis Avenue Corridor Wednesday.
The announcement is set to take place at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Jayne Avenue at 1:00 p.m.
