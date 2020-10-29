Jackson mayor to deliver State of the City address virtually

Courtesy: Chokwe A. Lumumba’s Facebook page

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will deliver his State of the City Address virtually on Thursday, October 29, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor will give his annual report at 6:00 p.m. via Facebook Live, which will be broadcast from the Mississippi Museum of Art. Lumumba plans to discuss the city’s progress and recent challenges.

You can watch the State of the City Address on the City of Jackson’s Facebook page.

