JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host a citywide town hall meeting Monday, September 27.

The event will be held at 6:00 p.m. at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church located at 1600 Florence Avenue.

Mayor Lumumba will discuss the status behind the city’s choice of a garbage disposal contract.

Masks are required for those who attend.