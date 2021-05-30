Jackson mayoral candidates discuss plans ahead of general election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three independents and a Republican are looking to fill the top seat in City Hall and face a challenge unseating incumbent Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Jackson mayoral candidates ready to hit the ground running as the race hits the final stretch.

“It’s like our city has become the wild, wild west. We must take it back,” said Charlotte Reeves, an Independent running for Jackson mayor.

The three Independents in the race are Les Tannehill, Shafequah “Big Mama” Lordee, and Charlotte Reeves.

Tannehill brings an extensive background in law enforcement on the force with the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department for more than 20 years. His focus is on empowering the youth, working to bridge the gap between at-risk and law enforcement. He ran for Hinds County Sheriff in 2020.

“I don’t play the political game of, you scratch my back. You scratch yours. I’m always going to do what is best for the citizens of Jackson and the majority of our citizens,” said Tannehill.

Lordree said she’ll be on the hunt for another police chief for the capitol city if she take the mayor seat.

“I would definitely love the opportunity to bring in a very qualifies and capable police chief with the city and work with the Sheriff’s Department.

For Reeves, she said she’ll find a way to stretch a dollar.

“Folks, I will stretch a dollar until it hollers. I will spend your tax dollars wisely,” said Reeves.

The consensus among the three Independent candidates is that there needs to be a handle on Jackson crime that has riddled the capitol city beginning with the city’s top elected officials.

“We’ve had some blinders on parts of our city that need to be opened up,” said Lordree.

The mayoral election in Jackson will take place Saturday, June 8.