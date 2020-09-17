Jackson Medical Mall Foundation receives $1.25M to reduce tobacco inequities

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF) received funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to reduce tobacco inequities among African American males (ages 12 and older) in the Mississippi Delta River Region. The foundation received $1.25 million.

According to JMMF, project organizers will use community-based participatory approaches to engage the community as full and equal partners in all phases of the process. The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health (the Institute) will administer the project.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Institute in extending our reach to the Mississippi Delta,” says Primus Wheeler Jr., executive director for JMMF. “This program provides another layer of essential services in our efforts to eliminate healthcare disparities holistically.”

The project will engage Mississippi-based organizations and coalitions involved in anti-smoking advocacy efforts to address health equity and build community-based organizations’ capacity to approach this work strategically. The project will also draw on the skills, passions, and lived experiences of African American men most impacted by tobacco.

In addition to the Institute, JMMF will work with the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP, We-Collab, and Healthy Places by Design to build strategic partnerships with key community stakeholders to effectively address disparities related to tobacco use.

