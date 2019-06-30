Jackson Metro kicks off Fourth of July Week

As we enter Fourth of July week after the weekend many across the Jackson metro are already celebrating our nation’s independence.

The weather in some parts was a little unpatriotic tonight with a drizzle for the last 45 minutes but that hasn’t stopped many people from having fun.

There have been some good parties happening outside the Mississippi sports hall of fame by Lakeland Drive and here at old trace with live music, good food and of course the best of them all fireworks.

I’ve spoken to many families who just wanted to come out and play with their kids and also see some dance performances like off of Lakeland.

Bottom line through rain or sun everyone is enjoying another Fourth of July and freedom.

“We got here about 6:00 p.m. and came for the fireworks and have fun for the kids,” Clinton native Dave Inman told us. “Good food and entertainment, it’s a good place to be clean fun for the family and we’ve been here before so we’ve enjoyed it before here.”

There will be more celebrations around the area as the week goes on and we’ll keep you updated with what’s planned for the holiday.