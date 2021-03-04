Jackson mother describes experience of not having water for weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly two and a half weeks without water has been tough on many Jackson families. One woman, who lives with her family at Midsouth Apartments, said they had to find water elsewhere.

Suneva Burkhalter said the water issues have been a challenge for her and her four children. She’s spent the past two weeks driving around the metro trying to find water necessities.

“This was a move to better ourselves. You know? This was move to better ourselves. So just coming here and having to deal with this, it gets me down,” she said.

Burkhalter moved her family from California two years ago hoping to create a better life, but the extended water outage has been a financial strain. She said her family uses nearly two cases of water a day. Burkhalter said the crisis has cost her roughly $1,000 and counting.

Burkhalter said if it was not for her mom, she does not know what she would have done. She hopes the water outage will end soon and hopes no one has to experience this again.