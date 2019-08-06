Jackson mourns for El Paso, Dayton victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- People in Jackson are mourning for those killed in Dayton and El Paso.



Some are wondering if something as violent like those massacres might happen here.

Shoppers went about their normal day at the Jackson Walmart Monday night but in the back of their minds, they couldn’t help think

about those 22 victims killed in El Paso on Saturday who were just

living their lives when a madman opened fire.

“Walmart has kind of become a toxic place because you don’t know

where it’s going to happen or when it’s going to happen,” said Yolanda Green.

Some are blaming the violence on President Trump’s rhetoric.

“He’s going to continue to talk,” said Marrio Milton of Jackson. “It doesn’t really matter. I think those people were having issues before he got in office.”

“People are responsible for what they do bottom line and if

you choose to do something you are responsible for it,” said Green.

Over in Clinton, the school system had an active shooter

exercise.

After this pair of shootings, Boondocks Firearms Training academy has already had at least

couple of concerned customers come ask about firearms and classes.

They also say you can expect to see sales of AR15 rifles pick up.

” You will probably see those kind of rifles pick up,” said Chad Winkler, the owner of Boondocks. “Unfortunately there’s a lot of misunderstanding about what the AR-15. It’s not an assault rifle. It stands for ArmaLite rifle.”